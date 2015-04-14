Lady Knights rout Fitzgerald in GHSA-GISA soccer showdown

DWS moves to 11-1 with the win, while the Lady Canes drop to 14-3.
Rachel Sullivan had the goal of the night when she scored on a free kick from over 40 yards out. The Fitzgerald keeper was only able to get her fingertips on the ball before it trickled into the net.
The scheduled boys' game between the two teams never got underway because of Tuesday's storms.
