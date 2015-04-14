Lee Co.'s Barnes commits to UGA

Lee County offensive tackle Chris Barnes has committed to Georgia.

Trojans head coach Dean Fabrizio confirms the 6'5, 270 pound offensive lineman made the decision during his visit during G-Day last weekend.

Barnes has started at left tackle for the Trojans since the first game of his freshman year, but will likely play guard at Georgia.

He turned down several offers, including ones from Alabama and South Carolina in picking Georgia.

The rising senior is a member of the ESPN 300 for the Class of 2016.

