Freshmen lead Cavs to first round region lead

A pair of Darton State freshmen grinded through rough, early morning weather Monday to help give the Cavaliers a big lead after round one of the Region XVII Championship.

Conner Watt show a round-low 67, while Hunter Tidwell is tied for third with a one-over 73.

Watt sank a birdie putt from just off the green on 18 to move to the five-under. He was four-under after nine.

"I was really hitting my irons good to be honest. I was rarely outside 20 feet today, so I hit about 15 or 16 greens," the freshman from Ontario, Canada say. " I just always had the opportunity for birdie, rolled a few in there, and walked away with birdies."

"He's been flying on cloud nine for two, three, four months now," Darton State head coach Gary Hilton says. "He's playing great golf. He's one of the better players in the country right now."

Watt and Tidwell helped push the Cavaliers to a 12-shot lead after 18 holes.

Hilton would like to see his sophomores play better Tuesday so Darton St. can possibly extend that lead.

"It's a long week. You've got two more rounds," Hilton says. "Anything can happen. There's no lead safe until the final hole."

FULL TEAM RESULTS (AFTER ROUND 1):

1. Darton St. 292

2. GA Northwestern 304

3. Andrew 308

4. ABAC 309

5. GA Military 331

