Turner Co. hires Simmons as head football coach

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - After one season as the defensive coordinator, Turner County has promoted Ben Simmons to fill the vacant head coaching position.

The Turner County Board of Education approved the hire at Monday night's board meeting.

Simmons will take over for John Gamble, who is no longer with the program after two seasons.

The Rebels went 4-6 in 2014.

