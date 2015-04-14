Turner Co. hires Simmons as head football coach

The Turner County Board of Education approved the hire at Monday night's board meeting.
Simmons will take over for John Gamble, who is no longer with the program after two seasons.
The Rebels went 4-6 in 2014.
