Storms wash out Westover Relays

One of the most important meets of the season to south Georgia track teams was never able to get out of the blocks Friday night.

Heavy rain and storms forced an early end to the annual Westover Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Only seven of the 18 scheduled events were completed.

After about a 45-minute delay and no end in sight to the rain, the plug was pulled on the rest of the meet.

The Berkmar High Patriots won the girls' title, while Bainbridge and Lamar County tied for the boys' championship.

The athletes would have loved to get through this one. With only two weeks until region meets, this contest is crucial to being ready.

"Your times need to be close to what you had projected them to be earlier in the season. You want to try to be on pace, doing well going into region," says Westover head coach Lewis Smith. "You want to know what you need to improve on, where you matchup with other people in the state, and just be competitive."

FULL TEAM RESULTS:

Boys:

T1. Bainbridge 40

T1. Lamar Co. 40

3. Lowndes 28

4. Coffee 20

5. Valdosta 17

6. Lee Co. 16

7. Albany 14

8. Northside, Columbus 12

9. Berkmar 11

10. Pelham 10

11. Westover 9

12. Veterans 8

13. Monroe 6

14. Houston Co. 1

Girls:

1. Berkmar 49.5

2. Westover 43

3. Monroe 39

4. Northside, Columbus 29.5

5. Pelham 24

6. Lowndes 20

7. Colquitt Co. 10

T8. Deerfield-Windsor 9

T8. Veterans 9

10. Valdosta 8

11. Warner Robins 7

T12. Albany 6

T12. Crisp Academy 6

14. Bainbridge 5

15. Lee Co. 4

16. Houston Co. 1

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.