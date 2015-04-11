Phoebe's child development center honored

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is celebrating special recognition of its Family Tree Child Development Center.

It's one of three centers in Dougherty County and the largest here to be Quality Rated by the state.

Family Tree Director Lisa Kingry said, "We are licensed for 269 children, so that in and of itself is a huge accomplishment. We have 35 staff here, so to have all the parents, the staff and the children to work together to obtain this is awesome."

Quality rated programs must exceed state licensing requirements, customize teaching to individual students and prepare them well for kindergarten.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.