Truck slams into utility pole

We're working to find out whether rain-slicked roads caused this crash Friday night in northwest Albany.

A pickup truck took out a streetlight and a utility pole on North Westover Boulevard near the Albany Mall.

It as if like the driver may have lost control on the bypass and slid through a field toward Westover, but we're waiting for details from Albany Police.

No one was seriously hurt.

