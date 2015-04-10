New charter school prepares to open

Friday night, folks in Americus got to know the man who will lead the school system's first charter school.

The Furlow Charter School held a meet and greet with the newly-named principal, Dr. Emmanual Vincent. "I feel great about the opportunity. The charter school model is a different opportunity in the sense that you get to push the envelope. We're not comparing traditional education with charter education, but in this instance we really get to meet and interact with kids," Vincent said.

Innovations will include more hands-on learning, an emphasis on fine arts and Spanish, and small classes.

