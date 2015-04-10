DeVoursney to be recommended as Cairo coach

Cairo defensive coordinator and former Griffin head coach Steve DeVoursney will likely be the new Syrupmakers' coach.

Grady County Schools Superintendent Lee Bailey confirms to WALB DeVoursney has been recommended to the board as the new head football coach. That vote will be taken at Tuesday's school board meeting.

"We feel we have a great team, and Coach DeVoursney will help us step our game up," Bailey said.

DeVoursney spent one year as the Syrupmakers defensive coordinator. During his season leading the defense, Cairo allowed just 11 points a game and won the Region 1-AAAA title.

The news comes just one day after the resignation of Tom Fallaw after 12 seasons in Cairo. Fallaw will remain with the school system in another role.

DeVoursney spent 13 full seasons as head coach at Griffin High School, compling a 128-35 record with the team and winning the 2013 AAAA state title. He took over the Bears three games into the 2000 season.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.