SCA's Paramore signs with Truett-McConnell

SCA senior Jordyn Paramone signed with Truett-McConnell College Thursday morning.
Paramore is the Lady Eagles' all-time leading scorer with 114 goals and counting.
She says she had a great connection with the TMC coach that wasn't one built just on the soccer field, but in the mission field as well.
"When Coach [David McDowell] went with us to Uganda, Africa on a mission trip, I got really close to him," she says. "I was really good friends with him before coaching, but I saw his heart for his players, and I knew that was a good place for me."
