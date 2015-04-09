WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/9/15): DWS' Sullivan scoring, setting goals

Only a sophomore, Rachel Sullivan is one of the leading goal scorers for the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights.

That's nothing compared to what she's doing in the classroom though.

Sullivan has 14 goals and seven assists for Deerfield this season. Both of those marks are among the tops on the team.

While everyone in Sullivan's family went on to play college soccer, she says the biggest piece of advice they've given her has nothing to do with what happens inside the white lines.

"My family always tells me it doesn't matter where you go to school for athletics, but it's always the academics that matters," she says. "You're not always going to be able to play sports, but you're going to have what you learned in school."

Sullivan says after high school, she'd like to join the rest of her family and play college soccer.

