WALB's Most Wanted: Suspected Colquitt Co. rapist

On this Thursday's Most Wanted Colquitt County investigators hope someone recognizes the man in this sketch. He's accused of brutally raping a woman nearly 4 years ago.

The female victim worked with a GBI sketch artist to come up with this composite of the man who she said beat and raped her in August 2011.

The man appears to be in his mid 40's with medium brown complexion and medium build. But some distinct characteristics include a salt and pepper low afro, glasses and acne around his chin. Detectives believe this man could be driving a maroon extended cab or four door pickup truck.

If you know who he is call the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office at 616-7430.

The Colquitt County Rapist remains one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.