Lefties comfortable at Masters

One story that has been on everybody's mind is the success of lefties recently at the Masters. It was 66 years before a Lefty ever won the Green Jacket.

And since then, they have broken through with six Green jackets in the last 12 years.

So the question has to be asked, will the luck continue for the lefties in 2015?

"There's a number of holes where you want to move the ball from right to left," said Phil Mickelson, 2004, 2006, 2010 Masters champion. "And, a significant number of holes, like 10. tee shot on 10. tee shot on 13. tee shot on 9. So there's holes like that sit better for left handed players"

"So for us, it's set up good for the shot shape that we're trying to hit," said Bubba Watson, 2012, 2014 Masters champion. "Again, it's golf, so it goes in cycles on who wins, and who doesn't. for some reason, lefties have won recently. hopefully it keeps going with me, and not the other lefties"

Some notable tee times for lefties in round one on Thursday.

Bubba Watson, the defending champ, tees off at 9:24 am. And then, Phil Mickelson tees off at 10:41 am.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.