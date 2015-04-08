Players pick their favorites at the Masters

With less than 24 hours until the 2015 Masters Tournament tees off on Thursday, everyone is wondering who will walk away with the green jacket this year.

Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, and Adam Scott are all pretty good picks, but it sounds like nobody in the field wants to tee off as the odds on favorite.

"I'd say Bubba," said Rory McIlroy. "I mean, he's won here two of the last three years. If you're looking for someone who will do here this week, I'd say Bubba is a...I mean, I'm not trying to put any pressure on him or anything."

"Well obviously, Adam Scott is the favorite and then there's Rory, and there's Tiger, and everybody else, and I'm at the very bottom," said Bubba Watson. 'So y'all talk to all them this week. Bother them all week."

The first round of the Masters begins Thursday morning with the honorary starters Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player.

