Georgia Bulldogs represented well at the Masters

Just about 90 miles northeast of Augusta National Golf Club sit the University of Georgia.

And Bulldog Nation has a large presence in this years Masters field.

Six former Dawgs will play in this year's tourney, most of any college in the field. Of course- the list of former U-G-A players is headlined by two-time champion Bubba Watson

<Bubba Watson, Two-time Masters champion>

“It's a fun time, you know, when you get to see that many people from a school like that," said Bubba Watson, two-time Masters champion.

Watson is the vet of this group, which includes three first-time players in Erik Compton, Brian Harman, and Brendon Todd

“I've been trying to not look ahead to it, but obviously, this is the biggest golf tournament in the world," said Harman. "Being a savannah guy, this is it for me.”

With a tournament this big being held in the state of Georgia you know there are plenty of Bulldog fans around the course.

“I've always enjoyed this tournament because of who was playing," said Chuck Henderson, Masters patron. "But having the Georgia representatives, about six, maybe seven guys from Georgia that are here makes it even more interesting”

Harman and Todd joined with fellow Dawg Chris Kirk in Wednesday's Par 3 contest. That's not a surprise considering many of these guys are still friends.

“We all enjoy other's company, just like we did in college," said Harman. "And even before that, a lot of us played junior golf together. So it's kind of carried over till now.”

But professional golf is an individual game- and college ties are thrown out the window when they step on the tee box.

“No they want to beat me, and I want to beat them," said Watson. "But it is. We smile about it, because it is like a fraternity. You can root for those people. Obviously I want to beat them all, but you can root for them and cheer them on.”

The Georgia Bulldog presence at Augusta National doesn't end with the players either. Club Chairman Billy Payne is also a graduate of UGA.

