Strong amateur presence at Augusta

Bobby Jones was known as the greatest amateur golfer of all time.

And since this is his club, it's no surprise the tournament hosted here would have itself a large amateur presence.

It's no different in 2015.

Seven amateur players from six different countries are in this years field, including Byron Meth and Scott Harvery of the United States.

Both have spent Monday and Tuesday playing practice rounds and say it's a whole new world.

"That was a blast, just getting a feel for the galleries and the patrons, and the whole experience of it was just awesome. To get that feel on Monday, let alone Thursday, Friday, and hopefully the weekend"

Just Like many of the pros, the amateurs also spent the beginning of the Spring watching the tournament, hoping to one day play on the hallowed grounds.

"I was into the final round more than anything. I always thought that was pretty cool to watch. I think it's better in person honestly."

"It's the most perfect place I've ever been. I've been here a few times to watch, and it's just the same every time. I can't get over just how perfect it is."

No Amateur has ever won the tournament, but there have been some in contention. Ken Venturi finished in second way back in 1956.

And while none of these amateurs are saying they'll be winning the green jacket, they all feel they have what it takes to play well.

"I've never played in this environment, never played this competition. having said that, I know what I'm capable of. I'm capable of playing some good golf"

All seven Amateurs will tee off on Thursday, with hopes of playing the weekend. One featured group includes Antonio Murdaca, who will play with Adam Scott and Dustin Johnson in Thursday's first round.