Tiger to play Par 3 Wednesday, children to caddy

In somewhat of a surprise announcement Tuesday, Tiger Woods revealed he will play in the Par 3 Contest Wednesday in Augusta.

He hasn't played in the Masters tradition since 2004.

Tiger's children Sam and Charlie will caddy for him.

No one has ever won the Par 3 contest and the green jacket in the same year and Tiger doesn't sound like he'll be one to test superstition either.

"There are certain things that you don't...I've been low before there," said Woods. "I've been six under through eight, and for some reason, the wind popped up and I hit two balls in the water on nine. Just so happened to be that way, you know? Just one of those weird things. No one's ever done it. I don't want to prove it wrong, so I'm just going to have a good time."

Tiger is paired with friends Steve Stricker and Fred Couples for Wednesday's competition.