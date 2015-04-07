Masters favorites meet the press

Tuesday might as well be called favorites day at Augusta National, as golf's biggest stars hit the course and the press room for their weekly conferences.

How could you not give Bubba Watson a chance? He's won two of the last three Masters- and it's no surprise the former Bulldog feels Augusta National fits his lefty, power game.

“It's seven, one, and 18 are the holes that I look at that are difficult for me off the tee," said Bubba Watson, two-time Masters champion. "When you think of that, all the other holes look good to my eye, set up well for me.”

If he wins this weekend, Rory McIlroy will become only the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam. He's been in contention in the past, but one poor round always seems to doom his Masters chances. McIlroy is determined to not let that happen again

“You've got the obvious opportunities out here to make birdies, and then you've got the obvious holes where you try to get your par and move on and try to avoid the big number," said McIlroy. "That's what I'll be trying to do this week”

Anytime Phil Mickelson shows up in Augusta he has a chance to win. He's won three Green Jackets in his career. His game hasn't been championship quality of late, but Lefty feels it's on its' way.

“The game feels like it's coming around," Phil Mickelson, three-time Masters champion. "I don't know if it'll be in time for this week, but I certainly hope so. I believe it is, but we'll see.”

And of course, there's always a chance a no namer pulls off the upset as well. Practice rounds conclude before the always popular par three contest tomorrow afternoon.

