J.B. Holmes hopes to build off Shell Open

Heading into the Masters, one of the men with the most momentum is J.B. Holmes, who won the Shell Houston Open in a three-man playoff Sunday evening.
Holmes has now finished in the top two in two of his last three tournaments.
But that late finish also made for a quick turnaround for the former Kentucky Wildcat. Holmes was on the practice range at Augusta less than 24 hours after his win in Houston.
Holmes says no worries- as he makes his first Masters appearance in seven years.
"You know, I still have a couple of days,"said Holmes. "It was a long day yesterday. I just hit a few balls yesterday, and now I'm going to go rest. So it's a fun week, you just have to make sure you don't wear yourself out before the tournament starts, for sure."
Holmes has four top ten finishes in 11 tournaments this year.
