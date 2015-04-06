Tiger Woods gears up for Masters

Tiger woods has not finished higher than 69th in a tournament since 2013. But if there's any place he can turn his game around, it's at Augusta National where he's won four green jackets.

Tiger didn't announce he would be in this year's field until April 3, and it'll be his first tournament since February.

Woods said he wouldn't until his game is tournament ready. And now, he says it is.

“It was just progression,"said Woods, four-time Masters champion. "I just had to get my game to a spot where I felt like I could compete to win a golf tournament, and it's finally there”

Woods spent Monday afternoon playing a practice round with longtime friend Mark O'Meara, who liked what he saw out of Woods.

“I saw some good signs," said Mark O'Meara, 1998 Masters champion. "I thought I saw some good signs when he played his tournament in Orlando, even though he didn't play well. But if he swings the way I know he's capable of swinging, and pitches and rolls the putter, there's no reason why he shouldn't have a good week this weekend”

Most of Woods' issues have seemed to be in the short game, especially chipping. He spent a lot of time Monday with his wedges and said everything is ready to go

“No, chipping's fine," said Woods. "I wanted to test out some wedges out here. That's why I was chipping a little bit more. it came down to a couple different bounce settings, because it's a little bit different than florida, and we figured the right one out”

Tiger's struggles are well documented, but Augusta has seemed to be a safe haven throughout his career. He hopes it will be again this weekend.

“It' s been a process- but I'm on the good side now.”

Tiger will be back out on the course for day two of practice rounds on Tuesday. He also scheduled to speak with the media again at 1:00 on Tuesday.

