Masters practice rounds underway at Augusta National

On Monday at August National, the excitement of Masters week has returned for the 98 players in this year's field, and the thousands of patrons that have com from around the world to watch it unfold.





Day one of practice rounds concluded as many of those players worked to get their games in major championship form.

"Just treat this week like any other week, and that's how I want to prepare as well as I can," said Ben Martin, first Masters as a pro. "And if I feel like I've done everything possible to play the highest level for me"

"It's tedious as well," said Jim Furyk, whose best Masters finish is fourth. "This is our preparation, our work. this is when we're trying to get ready. I don't enjoy Mondays and Tuesdays that much because it really is more about work."

The favorites all hit the course for the first time on Monday afternoon.

Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and Adam Scott are just three players many will have their eye on in Masters play.

It also serves as the return of four-time champ, Tiger Woods.

But the man with all the momentum entering Masters week is J.B. Holmes, who the Shell Houston Open in a playoff on Sunday.

He hopes to keep that championship form throughout the Masters.

"I played well last week," said Holmes. "I worked on a few things today that I didn't do great with last week, but did ok. So, hopefully I can get that tweaked out a little bit"

Practice rounds continue in Augusta on Tuesday.

Tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the Masters will also be released on Tuesday.

WALB Sports will have continued coverage from the Masters at Augusta National, all week long.