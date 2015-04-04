Golfers continue to enjoy Cross Handed Classic

On what was an absolutely gorgeous Friday, over 100 golfers hit the course at Doublegate Country Club for the 14th annual Cross Handed Classic.

Albany native and pro golfer Josh Broadaway's charity tournament teed off again Friday.

Broadaway says the golfers that return to play every year makes the tournament incredibly fun.

"It's a staple, you know. Everybody asks as soon as this one ends, 'Hey put me down for next year,'" he says. "So it's turning into a great event, and we couldn't be happier. They care, they want to help others, and they know that's what we're doing."

Broadaway says he was pleased with the turnout, even with the tournament falling on tough timing.

"It's kind of a bad week with spring break around here, and we lost some teams to that," he says. "But we still filled it up. [Broadaway's brother] Drew said, 'Man, if we could get everybody to come that's played, we'd probably have a hundred teams.' So it's great. We always have a great turnout."

The party continued Friday night with the Guitars and Golf Tournament at the State Theatre.

