Tift Co., DWS win key region matchups

Two of the best pitchers in the state of Georgia matched each other pitch for pitch Friday night, but it was Tift County's Connor Thomas who won out.

Thomas earned the complete game, shutout win in a 1-0 victory over Lee County, and helped give Tift County first place in Region 1-AAAAAA.

Lee's Nick Bush gave up one run on two hits, but that was just the opening Thomas needed.

"It motivated me so much," the future Yellow Jacket said on the high stakes of Friday's game. "I know these boys really wanted to win, and that just gave me a drive to do extra good today."

Thomas has dominated the Trojans in each of this season's meetings. The Georgia Tech commit has thrown 14 consecutive innings without allowing a run to Lee County this season.

The win pushes Tift County to 5-1 in region play this season, while the Trojans fall to 5-2.

DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 8, VALWOOD 1

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights have a firm grasp on first place in Region 3-AAA with an 8-1 win over Valwood Friday night.

John Samuel Shenke shut down the Valiants offense, while Charles Crosby's two-run homer in the 6th blew the game open.

The Knights remain unbeaten in region play with the win.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Colquitt Co. 8, Lowndes 6

Harvard-Westlake 3, Valdosta 1

Fitzgerald 3, Berrien 1 (Gm 1)

Berrien 2, Fitzgerald 0 (Gm 2)

Thomasville 17, Brooks Co. 2 (Gm 1)

Thomasville 10, Brooks Co. 0 (Gm 2)

Telfair Co. 2, Irwin Co. 1

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.