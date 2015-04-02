WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/2/15): Baconton's White serving it up

A south Georgia tennis player has a lot figured out on the court and in the classroom, especially for a freshman.

Baconton's Austin White hasn't lost a region match in his young high school career so far. As the WALB Student-Athlete of the Week, he's impressing in his studies as well.

The Blazers freshman has played number three singles for Baconton in his freshman campaign, and he's undefeated in region play so far.

But White is also serving it up in class, where he currently holds a 4.0 GPA.

He says his education is important because he knows sports won't be around forever, and he's able to apply the same work ethic to both class and tennis.

"You have to work hard. I have to put in a lot of effort," he says. "The grades and sports come together because you just put hard work into it."

"If a kid is going to excel in the classroom, and they're smart and they have good grades, they're self motivated, you're going to see the same work ethic on the courts," says Baconton head tennis coach Kathy Barthel.

