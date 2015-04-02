Georgia movie industry will continue to get tax breaks - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia movie industry will continue to get tax breaks

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The movie industry will continue to get tax breaks to shoot in Georgia.

Thursday lawmakers extended tax credits for film, video, and digital productions with some changes.

The current tax breaks that started in 2008 expire at the end of the year.

They're widely credited with turning Georgia into one of the top production locations in the country and making movies a 5 billion dollar a year industry here.

