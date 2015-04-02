BUSTED: Antonio Leroy Cannon

On tonight's Most Wanted, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a suspected drug dealerTake a look at 38-year-old Antonio Leroy Cannon. He's wanted on charges of Sale and Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Cannon is 5' 5" and weighs 143 pounds. He goes by the nickname 'A. C.' and has a scar on his left eyelid.



This is another mug shot of Cannon when he was inmate in the Georgia Prison System in which he served time for sale and distribution of cocaine.



If you know where he is call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 229-849-2555.



Tonight Antonio Cannon becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.





