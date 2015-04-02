Broadaway's Cross Handed Classic teeing off for 14th year

For the past 13 years, Josh Broadaway's Cross Handed Classic has been a favorite tournament for Albany golfers.

This year's event may be the biggest yet.

They'll tee off for the 14th time this Friday afternoon at Albany's Doublegate Country Club.

Broadaway says they are packed to tournament capacity, with 46 teams of three signed up.

The Classic hasn't just grown over the past 14 years. It's mission has also changed.

"When we first started doing, I used this money to play golf, to play professionally, and chase my dream," Broadaway says. "But now with the decent success I've had over the past several years, I can give back. It's been great over the past three years. We've donated a lot of money to some great people and tried to help families out that need it."

Things don't end on the 18th green either.

Over the past few years, the tournament has evolved into a weekend event with the birth of the Guitars and Golf concert.

Bronwood native Cole Swindell headlined the first two concerts, and Broadaway says this year's show features more up and coming artists.

Albany's Highway 55 will perform, as will Cole Taylor and Adam Sanders. Broadaway believes Taylor and Sanders could soon be household names.

"I feel like if we have them again next year, it's going to be a sellout again because people will know who they are," he says. "We encourage people to come out and buy the tickets because it's going to sell out and it's going fast. So you need to hurry up and get them."

The tournament tees off Friday afternoon, while the doors for the concert open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $15 in advance, and can be purchased at Harvest Moon, Edwin Watts Golf, or through freshtix.com. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.