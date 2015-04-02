Lanier Co. makes playoff push, beats Terrell Co.

The Lanier County Bulldogs made a big push for the GHSA Class A playoffs Wednesday afternoon, with an 11-1, five-inning win over Terrell County.

The Dogs entered Wednesday's game 17th in the latest Class A power ratings, but a convincing win over the 12th-ranked Green Wave could help push them into the top 16.

Senior Andrew Patten allowed a single to the first batter he faced, and shut down the Terrell offense for the rest of the day.

Patten went five innings, struck out eight, and allowed the lone hit to pick up the win.

Justin North led the Bulldogs at the plate. The senior went 2-2 with a double and three runs scored.

The win pushes the Dogs to 8-8 overall, while Terrell County falls to 7-4 on the season.

The game was played at Darton State's Cavalier Field in Albany.

