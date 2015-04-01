Former Coffee, GA Tech star Ingram dies at 48

Former Coffee High School and Georgia Tech multi-sport star Riccardo Ingram died Tuesday.

He was 48 years old. He had battling brain cancer for five years.

Ingram was a baseball, football, and basketball standout for Coffee in the mid-80's, before he took his talents to Georgia Tech.

In Atlanta, Ingram became a football and baseball star for the Yellow Jackets.

He was an all-ACC defensive back in 1986 after leading Tech in tackles, then was the ACC Baseball Player of the Year in 1987. He batted .426 with 17 home runs and 99 RBI while leading the Jackets to the conference title.

Ingram was the first Yellow Jacket to earn the McKelvin Award, given annually to the ACC's top male athlete.

In 1987, Ingram was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. He played nine seasons in the minor leagues with the Tigers' and Twins' farm system, and had two short stints in the majors.

Ingram won the AAA batting title in 1995, hitting .348 with the Salt Lake Buzz.

After retiring in 1996, Ingram was hired as a coach in the Twins organization. He spent the next 18 seasons as a coach and manager with the Twins' minor league clubs.

