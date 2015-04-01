Valdosta returns to diamond, falls to Lowndes; Tuesday's other area baseball scores

The Valdosta Wildcats returned to the field Tuesday night for the first time since the tragic death of freshman teammate Colton Shaw last week.

But the Cats weren't able to hold off crosstown rival Lowndes.

The Vikings scored four runs in the top of the 7th to rally past Valdosta for a 6-4 win.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 4-2 in Region 1-AAAAAA play, while the Vikings improve to 2-5.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Lee Co. 11, Colquitt Co. 9 (F/11)

Crisp Co. 11, Bainbridge 7

Thomas Co. Central 16, Westover 5

Cairo 14, Americus-Sumter 4

Thomasville 10, Brooks Co. 0

Irwin Co. 11, Lanier Co. 1

Clinch Co. 12, Echols Co. 2

Brookwood 12, SGA 2

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.