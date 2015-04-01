Darton's Armbrister named 2nd-team All-American; SGTC's Mike is honorable mention

Darton St.'s Shanea Armbrister
South GA Tech's TaQuandra Mike
For the second straight year, Darton State's Shanea Armbrister has been named to the NJCAA All-American team.
The Georgia Bulldog signee was named to the second-team when the honors were announced Tuesday morning.
Armbrister led the NJCAA in scoring this season, averaging nearly 27 points a game. She was the GCAA Player of the Week four times.
Armbrister is joined on the All-American team by South Georgia Tech's TaQuandra Mike.
The Lady Jets' averaged 16 points and three steals per game in 2014-2015, while leading SGTC to the Sweet 16 and their second straight GCAA conference title.
