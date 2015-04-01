Darton's Armbrister named 2nd-team All-American; SGTC's Mike is honorable mention

For the second straight year, Darton State's Shanea Armbrister has been named to the NJCAA All-American team.

The Georgia Bulldog signee was named to the second-team when the honors were announced Tuesday morning.

Armbrister led the NJCAA in scoring this season, averaging nearly 27 points a game. She was the GCAA Player of the Week four times.

Armbrister is joined on the All-American team by South Georgia Tech's TaQuandra Mike.

The Lady Jets' averaged 16 points and three steals per game in 2014-2015, while leading SGTC to the Sweet 16 and their second straight GCAA conference title.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.