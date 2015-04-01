Former GSW coach Drown hired at GA Southern

After 11 years away, former Georgia Southwestern head women's basketball coach Kip Drown is returning to the Peach State.

Drown has been named the new women's head coach at Georgia Southern.

"I am just so excited to be an Eagle, and we're going to build something great here," Drown said at his introductory press conference.

He'll take over a GSU program that has struggled recently, including a 5-24 campaign in 2014-2015.

"When I was young, I had a sign on the wall that said 'Today is the first day of the rest of your life,'" Drown says. "This is a new era in Georgia Southern basketball. We're going to work hard and we're going to put a great product on the floor, something the entire university can be proud of."

Drown has had success at every stop, including his last one at Colorado State University-Pueblo. While there, he led the Thunderwolves to the 2012 Division II national title. During Drown's ten-year tenure, CSU-Pueblo made the national tournament in seven seasons and four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships.

He was in Americus from 1994-2001, and during that time, GSW appeared in five NAIA national tournaments.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.