Fine arts building for ASU finally in the works

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State University will finally get its long-awaited fine arts building.

The Georgia House of Representatives approved the budget for next fiscal year Tuesday.

It includes 19.8-million dollars for the center that's been planned for years.

That money wasn't in the governor's initial budget proposal, but it was added during negotiations.

The budget already passed the Senate.

