Road work expected on North Doublegate Wednesday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Lee County Public Works crews want drivers to watch out for road workers Wednesday.

They'll start resurfacing North Doublegate Drive from Highway 82 to the county line Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

If you have to travel in that area expect delays.

If you can avoid it county officials say you should.

