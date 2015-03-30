Cougars rout Americus-Sumter; other area high school baseball scores

The Crisp County Cougars had a great opportunity to make up some ground in the Region 1-AAAA race Monday, and they took full advantage.

A few hours after beating Monroe 5-1, the Cougars jumped all over Americus-Sumter for the five-inning win.

Crisp scored seven runs in the first inning, including a two-RBI double by Bradley Hough and Ben Hyde's three-run inside-the-park homer.

The wins push Crisp County to 10-2 in region play.

OTHER AREA SCORES

Crisp Co. 5, Monroe 1

Cook 4, Thomas Co. Central 3 (F/8)

Cairo 1, Worth Co. 0

Brookwood 13, SGA 2

