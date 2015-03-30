Cougars rout Americus-Sumter; other area high school baseball scores

The Crisp County Cougars had a great opportunity to make up some ground in the Region 1-AAAA race Monday, and they took full advantage.
A few hours after beating Monroe 5-1, the Cougars jumped all over Americus-Sumter for the five-inning win.
Crisp scored seven runs in the first inning, including a two-RBI double by Bradley Hough and Ben Hyde's three-run inside-the-park homer.
The wins push Crisp County to 10-2 in region play.
OTHER AREA SCORES
Crisp Co. 5, Monroe 1
Cook 4, Thomas Co. Central 3 (F/8)
Cairo 1, Worth Co. 0
Brookwood 13, SGA 2
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.