Search continues for missing Coffee Co. man

The search for a missing Coffee County man continues.

Experts from the Georgia Search and Rescue Team will lead a new search for Jose Mendez Diaz in Tuesday morning.

He called a roommate about 2:30 a.m. last Monday morning to say he was disoriented and lost in some woods in the Oak Park area as he tried to walk home from a friend's home on Gum Street.

Searches last week turned up nothing.

Investigators said Diaz had blacked out at work a few times days before he went missing.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.