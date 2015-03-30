18-wheeler overturns, blocks I-75 in Crisp County

Crews worked overnight to remove a semi-truck that overturned Monday morning in the southbound lane of I-75 in Crisp County.

Officials said Joseph Wayne Stewart was behind the wheel of the 18-wheeler when it lost control near exit 99. The tractor trailer struck the front end of a Mitsubishi Galant before overturning and blocking all lanes of the interstate.

Stewart and the driver of the Galant were taken to Crisp Regional for minor injuries.

Deputies detoured traffic for nearly four hours and expected the scene to be cleared before the morning rush hour commute.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.