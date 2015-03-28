Salas' 5 RBI lead Cavs past WGTC

Salas went 3-4, with two doubles and the home run and five RBI to lead Darton State.
Two batters after Salas' homer, John Cable hit a two-run shot of his own.
Cable went 2-4 with four RBI.
Taylor Ferringer picked up the win in 1.2 innings of relief, after Kyle Hansen went six strong innings with five strikeouts in the start.
Darton and WGTC will play a doubleheader Saturday. Game one is at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Cavalier Field.
