Knights' late surge bests Tiftarea; other area baseball scores

The Knights broke through for five sixth-inning runs to knock off region foe Tiftarea Friday night.

After Ryan Toole's perfectly executed hit-and-run put runners on the corners with nobody out, the Knights took the lead on an Antonio Watts safety squeeze.

Deerfield would add four more runs, including two on a Steven Williams double down the right field line.

Cade Marlowe hit a two-run home run in the top of the 7th to cut into the Knight lead, but Williams retired the next two batters to clinch it.

DWS head coach Jonathan Davis says he's glad to see his team get a win headed into spring break, but adds there's still a lot of work to do.

"Going into the break, a lot of our guys have been playing a lot of things. so a few days will be good for them," Davis says. "But we have a lot of things, we've got a ton of notes in there that we need to fix. When we come back refreshed, we've got a lot to work on."

The Knights are off until April 3 when they host Valwood. The Panthers are headed to Fernandina, FL for a tournament next week.

OTHER AREA SCORES

Thomas Co. Central 4, Cairo 1

Worth Co. 13, Americus-Sumter 0

Crisp Co. 14, Westover 0

Berrien 2, Thomasville 0

Taylor Co. 20, Dooly Co. 1

Clinch Co. 7, Wilcox Co. 2

Charlton Co. 9, Irwin Co. 2

Valwood 4, Brookwood 3

