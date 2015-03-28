Alice Coachman Elementary wins DCSS basketball championship

In a month where Cinderella stories are written on the basketball court, a team of elementary schoolers may have written the most unlikely.





Alice Coachman Elementary knocked off Jackson Heights Elementary 49-40 Friday to win the Dougherty County Schools basketball tournament.







The Cheetahs entered the tournament as the seven-seed out of seven teams, but they pulled off two upsets and found themselves in Friday's championship game.





It's the first tournament championship for Alice Coachman Elementary.





DCSS Extended Day director Eric Newman says while the tournament is big time competition for the students, it also serves as a great reward.





"It's an incentive. These kids are out here playing because they keep their grades up, they come to school, and they do the work," Newman says. "It's a character builder. I know all the coaches work with them on different things. They put a lot into it. They practice. They work hard. It's a lot of fun for them."





This was the 15th year of the tournament.





