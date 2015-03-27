Jackson out as Dougherty girls' basketball coach

Charlene Jackson will no longer coach the Dougherty Lady Trojans girls basketball team after 16 seasons.

"I didn't expect this at all," she tells WALB. "I'm really thrown for a loop."

The Lady Trojans went to the state playoffs 13 times in Jackson's tenure.

"They told me they wanted to take the program in another direction," she says.

Multiple messages for Dougherty athletic director Jerome Register have been unreturned.

Jackson says she hoped to coach for another four seasons before retirement, but understands the decision is no longer up to her.

"It's disheartening," she says.

Jackson was suspended for three games of the 2014-2015 season for inappropriate actions of a coach/teacher. She isn't sure if that played a role in this decision, but doesn't feel it should have.

"One season should not make or break an entire career," Jackson says.

Jackson still has a desire to coach, but doesn't know if she'll be back on the sidelines anytime soon.

"We'll have to see what happens," she says. "Coaching is what I do."

She is certain of one thing though.

"If I do coach again, it will not be for Dougherty High," Jackson says.

Head softball coach Ty Hayes has also been removed from his position.

