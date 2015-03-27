Seminole's Harris, Pelham's Freeman earn player of the year honors

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released it's all-state boys' and girls' basketball teams.

Once again, south Georgia is well represented.

Seminole County junior forward Jordan Harris was named the publication's Class AA state boys' player of the year. The UGA commit led the Indians to the GHSA AA state championship.

Pelham's Briunna Freeman is the Class AA state girls' player of the year. The future Arkansas Razorback helped the Lady Hornets to a state semifinal berth.

Both were also named to the AA all-state first team.

Joining Harris and Freeman with first-team honors were several other south Georgians, including Americus-Sumter's A'Tyanna Gaulden and Calhoun County's Quenten Taylor.

Here is a list of all players from south Georgia named to the all-state teams:

FIRST TEAM

A'Tyanna Gaulden- Americus-Sumter (AAAA Girls)

Briunna Freeman- Pelham (AA Girls)

Kobi Thornton- Randolph-Clay (A Girls)

Quaneshia Tookes- Dooly Co. (A Girls)

Mylashia Yancey- Turner Co. (A Girls)

Tyree Crump- Bainbridge (AAAA Boys)

Jordan Harris- Seminole Co. (AA Boys)

Quenten Taylor- Calhoun Co. (A Boys)

SECOND TEAM

Keshundra Price- Monroe (AAAA Girls)

Anfernee McLemore- Worth Co. (AAAA Boys)

HONORABLE MENTION

Tiaera Phillips- Valdosta (AAAAAA Girls)

Taffany Smith- Lowndes (AAAAAAA Girls)

Timia Swanson- Americus-Sumter (AAAA Girls)

Danisha Jones- Thomasville (AA Girls)

Teryetta Chester- Mitchell Co. (A Girls)

Deidre West- Quitman Co. (A Girls)

Tyrie Jackson- Tift Co. (AAAAAA Boys)

Tyree Paulk- Coffee (AAAAA Boys)

Andre Kennedy- Westover (AAAA Boys)

Stacy Masten- Cairo (AAAA Boys)

Anfernee King- Seminole Co. (AA Boys)

Jordan Willis- Thomasville (AA Boys)

Laparis Hall- Dooly Co. (A Boys)

Tamarrion Terry- Turner Co. (A Boys)

