SCA pair sign to play college football

In 2014, the Sherwood Christian Eagles won the first state football title in program history.

On Thursday, two of the key contributors to that championship signed to play at the college level.

SCA's Kenney Brown signed to play with FCS program St. Francis in Pennsylvania, while Chris Hudson is heading to Division III's Greensboro College.

Brown was a four year starter for the Eagles and was named to the All-State team in 2014. Hudson was all-region last season in his second year with SCA.

"It was really a payoff day. It was a little rough at the start, but seeing all this come to fruition, it was really great," Brown says. "As long as I make my parents proud, I'm happy."

"It's a step closer to my future and getting out of here," Hudson says. "I came to do what I planned on doing, and it was successful."

Brown and Hudson are the first two Eagles seniors to sign letters of intent this offseason.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.