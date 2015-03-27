Andrew holds off South GA State - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Andrew holds off South GA State

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) - Andrew's three-run fifth inning proved to be the difference for the Fighting Tigers in a 5-3 conference win over South Georgia State Thursday.

Shortstop Tim Manning led Andrew with two RBI, while Charles Stubbs, Josh Garland, and Brett Anderson each added one.

Andrew's David Flowers picked up the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief.

