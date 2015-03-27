Terrell Academy rallies past Westwood

Cole Smith gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead in the 2nd with a bases clearing triple.
But the Eagles remained resilient and were able to rally for a 5-4 win in the bottom of the 7th.
