Terrell Academy rallies past Westwood

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - The Terrell Academy Eagles jumped out to a first-inning lead, but had to rally back for a win over Westwood Thursday.

Cole Smith gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead in the 2nd with a bases clearing triple.

But the Eagles remained resilient and were able to rally for a 5-4 win in the bottom of the 7th.

