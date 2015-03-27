WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (3/26/15): SCA's Evans is the "real deal"

Our student-athlete of the week is a two-sport star who's also making the grade in the classroom.

Sherwood Christian's Dylan Evans is the captain of the Eagles' soccer team. Head coach Jeremy Davidson calls him the real deal.

The junior captain has six goals and six assists on the year for the Eagles, while holding a 3.9 GPA.

He is also the starting quarterback for the football team, and helped lead SCA to the program's first ever state championship this season.

Whether it's on or off the field, Evans is the total package.

"I'll be honest. It's kind of hard at times," he says. "But I think Christ tells us to give our all all the time, so I definitely think that's an important role in doing the best I can in school."

"It's not just words for Dylan. He demonstrates leadership on and off the field," Davidson says. "He's a great student in the classroom. He's the guy that sets the pace for us in training everyday."

