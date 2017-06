On tonight's Most Wanted, Albany police still trying to track a suspect in the hit and run of a police officer.Police say when 28-year-old Demetra Butler was pulled over February 2nd on Tompkins Avenue, she refused to obey and officers order to put the car in the park.They say Butler drove off at a high rate of speed, and her car's side mirror hit Officer Brad Young and knocked him to the ground.Butler is form Camilla.If you know where she is, call crime stoppers at 436-TIPS.Demetra Denise Butler becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.





