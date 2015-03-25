Police investigate Woodall's robbery

The robbery happened a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Albany Police are investigating a robbery at a Woodall's convenience store at 1500 North Slappey Blvd.

APD says the crime happened a few minutes after 1:00AM.

The victims were identified as clerks Michelle Lawson, 29, and Michael Fowler Jr., 25, and a customer, Donald Hinson, 55.

APD Detectives are looking for three black men, all of whom had hoodies on their heads, and bandanas covering their faces. One of them had a black book bag.

They got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

All three victims told officers that they had been held at gun point by three men and the store was robbed. No shots were fired, and there were no injuries in the crime.

