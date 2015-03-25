Chase suspect has criminal past

The man accused of leading numerous officers on a nearly hour-long chase Tuesday afternoon is no stranger to law enforcers. William

Owens was booked into the Dougherty County Jail Tuesday night on charges of hijacking, armed robbery, fleeing, and probation and parole violations.



He likely will face other charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer.



Six weeks ago, Albany Police issued a lookout for Owens after taking out a warrant charging him with felony burglary. They say he stole clothes from an apartment on Baldwin Drive.





Owens spent almost two years in prison for a burglary conviction in Terrell County. He was released in September 2013.







