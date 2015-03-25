DWS picks up road win over Southland; other area scores

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights picked up a road win over Southland, 4-2, Tuesday in Americus.

DWS jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

The Knights are back in action Friday when they host Tiftarea. The Raiders will travel to Brookwood on Thursday.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Lee Co. 4, Lowndes 2

Tift Co. 11, Valdosta 2

Colquitt Co. 5, Cook 2

Thomasville 3, Berrien 2

Lanier Co. 10, Brooks Co. 0

Irwin Co. 6, Clinch Co. 5

Tiftarea 4, Brookwood 3

Valwood 12, Westwood 4

